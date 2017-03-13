2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate rash of vandalism at Beamsville school

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: beamsville, graffiti, niagara, police, school, vandalism

schoolgraffiti

Niagara police are hoping the public can help identify the persons responsible for a rash of graffiti in Beamsville.

Over the past several months, officers say Senator Gibson Public school on John St. and a nearby play structure have been vandalized with graffiti.

Police say it has cost thousands of dollars to remove and replace the “permanently damaged equipment.”

Graffiti tags with the letters K-T-D-A can be seen repeatedly in the photographs Niagara police have released of the vandalism.

Investigators are asking the public to look at the images and if you are able to identify the tags or persons responsible to contact Detective Constable Martyn Rosborough at 905-688-4111 ext 5436.

Graffitischool3

Graffitischool4

Graffitischool5

Graffitischool6

Graffitischool7

Graffitischool8

Graffitischool9

Graffitischool10


LATEST STORIES

Public Health confirms mumps cases in Hamilton

St. Catharines drivers urged not to park on streets ahead of storm

Police investigate rash of vandalism at Beamsville school

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php