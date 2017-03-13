Police investigate rash of vandalism at Beamsville school

Niagara police are hoping the public can help identify the persons responsible for a rash of graffiti in Beamsville.

Over the past several months, officers say Senator Gibson Public school on John St. and a nearby play structure have been vandalized with graffiti.

Police say it has cost thousands of dollars to remove and replace the “permanently damaged equipment.”

Graffiti tags with the letters K-T-D-A can be seen repeatedly in the photographs Niagara police have released of the vandalism.

Investigators are asking the public to look at the images and if you are able to identify the tags or persons responsible to contact Detective Constable Martyn Rosborough at 905-688-4111 ext 5436.