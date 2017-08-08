Police investigate possible drug overdose

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton
23-year-old, 44-year-old, Burlington man, Dalkeith, drug, Hamilton woman, overdose, police

Police are investigating a possible drug overdose that left a Burlington man dead and sent a Hamilton woman to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Dalkeith Ave. on Monday just before 10 p.m. where they found a 44-year-old man with no vital signs and a 23-year-old woman in an unresponsive state.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital. She is now in stable condition.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined; however, police say they believe drug activity played a key role.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hamilton police.


