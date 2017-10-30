Police investigate knifepoint robbery in Hamilton

Police are investigating after a man armed with a knife robbed a Hamilton store.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at 200 Main St. East around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a white male in his late 30s to early 40s entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The man, who had a knife in his hand and his face partially covered, obtained an unknown amount of cash and fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as five-foot-ten, about 185 lbs with thin cheeks and a crooked bridge on his nose. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black hood, black toque and black gloves.

Anyone with information that could help Hamilton police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Gurman of the BEAR Unit at 905-546-3849.