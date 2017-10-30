Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate knifepoint robbery in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, hamilton, robbery, theft

Hamstoretheft1

Police are investigating after a man armed with a knife robbed a Hamilton store.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at 200 Main St. East around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a white male in his late 30s to early 40s entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The man, who had a knife in his hand and his face partially covered, obtained an unknown amount of cash and fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as five-foot-ten, about 185 lbs with thin cheeks and a crooked bridge on his nose. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black hood, black toque and black gloves.

Hamstoretheft2

Anyone with information that could help Hamilton police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Gurman of the BEAR Unit at 905-546-3849.


LATEST STORIES

Nightmare on Elmore

Lightfoot

Halloween hair

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php