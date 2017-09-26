Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate home invasion on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning home invasion on Hamilton Mountain.

Officers were called to a house on Folkstone Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a couple and their three children were asleep when they were awoken by a noise outside their home.

Two suspects forced their way inside from the backyard and an altercation took place inside the home. One of the residents, a 38-year-old man, received minor injuries but declined medical attention.

Police say the suspects fled the home prior to their arrival.

Hamilton police believe this is a targeted incident and say there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 905-546-8969.


