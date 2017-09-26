Police investigate home invasion on Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton police are investigating an early morning home invasion on Hamilton Mountain.
Officers were called to a house on Folkstone Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a couple and their three children were asleep when they were awoken by a noise outside their home.
Two suspects forced their way inside from the backyard and an altercation took place inside the home. One of the residents, a 38-year-old man, received minor injuries but declined medical attention.
Police say the suspects fled the home prior to their arrival.
Hamilton police believe this is a targeted incident and say there is no danger to the general public.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 905-546-8969.
