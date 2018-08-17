Cyclist dies following collision with truck in Hamilton

A cyclist has died following a collision with a concrete mixer truck at the intersection of King St. and Queen St. in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to investigate.

Police say the intersection of King St. and Queen St. will remain closed for the majority of the day.

Drivers should expect delays and are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…