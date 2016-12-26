Factory fire in Oshweken deemed arson

An arson investigation has been launched by the Six Nations Police after a massive factory fire in Oshweken on Christmas Day.

Six Nations Fire Department arrived around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to find massive flames and heavy smoke coming from the building at 2384 Fifth Line.

Due to the size of the fire, crews from Brant County and Haldimand County were called in to assist.

It took 14 fire trucks and 40 firefighters just over two hours to knock down the fire.

Officials say arson is suspected and the scene has now been turned over to Six Nations Police.

No injuries were reported and there is currently no damage estimate.