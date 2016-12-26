Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Factory fire in Oshweken deemed arson

Posted:
Category:
Tags: arson, brant county, fire, haldimand county, police, six nations

sixnations

An arson investigation has been launched by the Six Nations Police after a massive factory fire in Oshweken on Christmas Day.

Six Nations Fire Department arrived around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to find massive flames and heavy smoke coming from the building at 2384 Fifth Line.

Due to the size of the fire, crews from Brant County and Haldimand County were called in to assist.

It took 14 fire trucks and 40 firefighters just over two hours to knock down the fire.

Officials say arson is suspected and the scene has now been turned over to Six Nations Police.

No injuries were reported and there is currently no damage estimate.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php