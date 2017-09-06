Watch CHCH Live
Police looking for vehicle involved in early morning Hamilton shooting

Police are asking the public for help in locating a car involved in an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

Around 2:45 am police were called to a shooting on Caroline St. between King St. and Main St.

Police say witnesses in the area saw two men taking off on foot and a red car similar to a Toyota Yaris with a flat tire and a bullet hole.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information about the location of this vehicle is asked to contact police immediately.

Last year in Hamilton there were 22 shootings in the entire year. This year already, with this morning’s incident in this parking lot, there have been 29 shootings in the city.


