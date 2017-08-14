Police investigate daytime shooting in central Hamilton

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting happened in broad daylight in central Hamilton.

Officers were called to a home near King William St. E and Emerald St. N. at 10:10 a.m. Monday after someone reported hearing a gunshot.

Police were told that there was an altercation between two men before the shot was heard.

One man was last seen running westbound on King William St. E. and the other took off in an unknown vehicle.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816.