Police investigate after cyclist struck on Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck on the Mountain Thursday morning.
It happened at Upper Sherman Ave. and Lapp St. around 7 a.m.
Police say the male cyclist was found on the road by a citizen.
The man was taken to hospital.
Police say there was no vehicle at the scene and are investigating it as a fail to remain.
The southbound lanes of Upper Sherman are closed from Parkplaza Dr. and Limeridge Rd. for the investigation.
Commenting Guidelines