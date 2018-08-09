Police investigate after cyclist struck on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck on the Mountain Thursday morning.

It happened at Upper Sherman Ave. and Lapp St. around 7 a.m.

Police say the male cyclist was found on the road by a citizen.

The man was taken to hospital.

Police say there was no vehicle at the scene and are investigating it as a fail to remain.

The southbound lanes of Upper Sherman are closed from Parkplaza Dr. and Limeridge Rd. for the investigation.