2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate collision with a U-Haul after driver leaves scene

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crash, hamilton, police, Wellington st.

Uhaul

 

Hamilton police are looking for a man in connection with a crash involving a U-haul truck.  It appears the driver fled the scene after slamming into a car causing a chain reaction. The crash was all caught on video.

The collision occurred Monday Feb 13th just after 3pm on Wellington street north near Cannon st.  Police have also released video of the man they believe was driving the U-haul truck. He is seen walking and then running away from the scene.

They are asking anyone who may know the man in the video to give them a call.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php