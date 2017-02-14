Police investigate collision with a U-Haul after driver leaves scene

Hamilton police are looking for a man in connection with a crash involving a U-haul truck. It appears the driver fled the scene after slamming into a car causing a chain reaction. The crash was all caught on video.

The collision occurred Monday Feb 13th just after 3pm on Wellington street north near Cannon st. Police have also released video of the man they believe was driving the U-haul truck. He is seen walking and then running away from the scene.

They are asking anyone who may know the man in the video to give them a call.