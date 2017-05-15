Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate break and enter at Niagara College

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: break in, niagara, niagara college, police, suspects, welland

ncbande

Niagara police have released images of two men who are wanted for a break in at Niagara College last month.

Detectives say the break and enter happened at the Welland Campus on April 22.

Police are looking to identify two suspects who were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact Detective Mike Dowd at 905-735-7811 ext.3321 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

NiagaraCollegeBandE ncbande2


LATEST STORIES

Police investigate break and enter at Niagara College

Happy Mother's Day

Royal Botanical Gardens Mother's Day celebration

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php