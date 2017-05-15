Police investigate break and enter at Niagara College

Niagara police have released images of two men who are wanted for a break in at Niagara College last month.

Detectives say the break and enter happened at the Welland Campus on April 22.

Police are looking to identify two suspects who were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact Detective Mike Dowd at 905-735-7811 ext.3321 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.