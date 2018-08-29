Police investigate attempted robbery at St. Catharines store

Niagara police are searching for a man in his twenties after an attempted robbery at a variety store in St. Catharines.

Police say a man walked into the Big Bee Convenience and Foodland on Lake St. early Tuesday morning.

The suspect showed off a weapon and demanded cash from the store employee.

The clerk managed to fend off the attacker and the suspect fled the store on foot. He was last seen heading northbound on the east side of Lake St.

The clerk did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as black, about 25 years old, with a slender build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey track pants, white running shoes, a black satchel bag over his shoulder and a black ski mask over his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked by investigators to contact Niagara police.