Police investigate armed robbery at Grimsby gas station

Niagara police are looking for one suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station in Grimsby.

Police say a man walked into the Pioneer gas station on Main Street East around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

He showed a weapon to the attendant and demanded money. The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are looking for one suspect who is described as male, white, 18 to 25 years old, 5’11” to 6’2″ with an average build. He was was wearing a black balaclava covering his face, black pants, a grey zip up jacket and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 8 District at 905-688-4111 extension 5400.


