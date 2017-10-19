Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Police investigate armed carjacking on Hamilton Mountain

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: carjacking, crime, hamilton, hamilton mountain, police

Hamilton police are investigating after three masked men forced a man out of his car and took off in his vehicle.

Officers were called to the Husky gas station near Upper Wellington St. and Limeridge Rd. early Thursday morning.

Police say three men, all with their faces covered with balaclavas, were involved in the carjacking.

A weapon was shown but investigators are unsure if it was a gun.

The victim was not injured and waited on scene for police to arrive.

The stolen vehicle is a black Mitsubishi Lancer with Ontario licence plate BYWF 304.

Police are asking anyone who spots the car to not approach it, but to call them immediately.


