Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate accident that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: accident, hamilton, pedestrians, police


A man and a woman, both reportedly in their sixties, were hit by a car as they crossed Upper Paradise, just south of Stone Church rd around noon Friday.

A black Audi SUV was at the centre of the investigation, which kept Upper Paradise closed for a block south of Stone Church all afternoon. Police say both pedestrians were taken to Hamilton General Hospital, the woman pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries and the man had somewhat less serious injuries.

Police would like any witnesses to give them a call.


LATEST STORIES

Jackpot weekend

Lock it or Lose it

Busiest shopping day of the year

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php