Police investigate accident that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

A man and a woman, both reportedly in their sixties, were hit by a car as they crossed Upper Paradise, just south of Stone Church rd around noon Friday.

A black Audi SUV was at the centre of the investigation, which kept Upper Paradise closed for a block south of Stone Church all afternoon. Police say both pedestrians were taken to Hamilton General Hospital, the woman pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries and the man had somewhat less serious injuries.

Police would like any witnesses to give them a call.