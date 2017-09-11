Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate 31st shooting in Hamilton this year

Category: Hamilton
Police are investigating a shooting that marked Hamilton’s 31st this year.

Officials were called to the area of Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North following reports of shots fired around 5:00 a.m. on September 9.

When they arrived, a man was found with non-life threatening injuries for which he was subsequently transported to hospital in stable condition.

The motive and suspects are still not known at this time.

Anyone with information into this crime is asked to contact police.


