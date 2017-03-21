Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police identify victim of sudden death at salt mine

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who died after an incident at a salt mine in Goderich, Ont. as 36-year-old Darcy Clancy.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at Compass Minerals’ Goderich Salt Mine on Saturday morning.

Police say Clancy was brought up to the surface and immediately transported to hospital where he later died.

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Labour are still investigating the sudden death.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday.


Police identify victim of sudden death at salt mine

POPULAR STORIES

