OPP identify man found dead in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police say a post-mortem has confirmed the death of a man found on a property in Caledon was homicide.

Officers were called to the property on Humber Station Rd. around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a sudden death.

Police located the body of Giuseppe Colavita of the Greater Toronto Area. A post-mortem examination was done at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto and confirmed Colavita’s death was homicide.

Investigators have not said how the 54-year-old man died. Police are asking anyone with information that could help police in the investigation to contact Caledon OPP.

Police have not released a suspect description and say they will not be providing additional details about the investigation at this time.



