Police Identify man who drove van on Port Dover beach

Police have identified the man they say drove drunk onto the beach in Port Dover, nearly hitting a family.

The video, which was shared online captured the frantic moments that beach goers today say they can’t get out of their minds.

The van mounts the curb and heads straight onto the beach. A family scrambles to get out of its path.

There were about 600 people on this popular beach in Port Dover yesterday when the OPP say 43 year old Yourem Mako of Stoney Creek drove his van onto the sand. Police say he was drunk.

Photos show beach chairs the family were sitting on tangled in the vans tires.

OPP say good Samaritans pulled the driver from the van and held him down until police arrived.

The driver of the van is seen reversing down the crowded beach, eventually he makes it onto the roadway but mounts the curb again, this time nearly causing a tragedy.

Those who witnessed the incident yesterday say it was chaos.