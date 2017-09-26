Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police identify Hamilton woman killed in crash on Burlington Skyway

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the Hamilton woman killed in a five-vehicle crash on the Burlington Skyway Monday morning.

Barbara Lethbridge, 51, died after her motorcycle and another vehicle collided shortly before 6 a.m., setting off a chain reaction crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a minivan, a pickup truck and another vehicle were also involved in the incident.

This is the 37th motorcyclist death on OPP-patrolled highways in 2017. “We’re now surpassed the number of motorcycle fatalities that we’ve seen in over a decade,” said Schmidt.

The crash closed a section of the Toronto-bound QEW for more than six hours.


