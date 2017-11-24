Police locate gun believed to be used in murder of Hamilton mother

Hamilton police have found the gun they believe was used in the shooting death of a Hamilton woman earlier this month.

Natasha Thompson, 36, was shot multiple times outside of a home on Lang St. in what police are calling a “domestic-related homicide.”

Thompson’s boyfriend, Mark Joseph Champagne, turned himself into police and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators allege Champagne fled the scene on foot and was seen cutting through neighbourhood backyards heading towards the area of Melvin Ave. and Parkdale Ave.

Police made an appeal for anyone who may have surveillance video of the area in an effort to locate the murder weapon.

After reviewing the video footage, investigators decided to expand the area of the ground search.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service ACTION Unit found a handgun concealed in a bush of a home in the area of Main St. East and Reid Ave. Thursday.

Police say the gun will be delivered to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for comparison to other evidence seized.

Related Stories

Woman shot dead at Hamilton townhouse complex