Police find remains of a 7th body linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: Bruce McArthur, police, serial killer, toronto


A caution, police have taken a highly unusual step releasing a photo of a corpse hoping to identify a man who is believed to be a murder victim. The human remains were found in planters taken from a home where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur was working and believe the unidentified man is one of his victims

The alleged serial killer has been charged with 6 counts of first degree murder in the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick and Skandaraj Navaratnam. But so far only 3 people have been identified from the remains found, leaving 4 sets of remains unidentified, a extensive process in this case.

Decomposition and incomplete human remains are two factors that investigators say make it difficult to determine the cause of death. When asked if there was a pattern of dismemberment between the victims, we were told that that answer would come later.

Police would not say where or when they obtained the picture, only saying that it had been modified to remove some details.




