Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police find $77,000 worth of drugs in Niagara Falls home, couple charged

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: drugs, niagara, police, trafficking

policetape

A couple is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized $77,000 worth of drugs from a home in Niagara Falls.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. and found $37,000 worth of cocaine, $34,000 worth of heroin and $6,400 of marijuana. Officers also located a large amount of cash inside the home.

Geol Spencer, 28, and Krystle Regis, 30, are each facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $10,000.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php