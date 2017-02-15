Police find $77,000 worth of drugs in Niagara Falls home, couple charged

A couple is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized $77,000 worth of drugs from a home in Niagara Falls.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. and found $37,000 worth of cocaine, $34,000 worth of heroin and $6,400 of marijuana. Officers also located a large amount of cash inside the home.

Geol Spencer, 28, and Krystle Regis, 30, are each facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $10,000.