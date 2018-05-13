;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police Day

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: halton, halton police, police day


It’s Police Day and officers in Halton took the opportunity to connect with over 3000 members of the community.

Children were given an opportunity  to check out police vehicles and learn from officers taking part in the event. Police also had new tech on display along with Jax the Police Dog from the K-9 unit. Visitors were also able to get an up close look at the new mobile command unit that Halton Police say will change the way they respond to emergency situations.

From tactical rescue demonstrations to interactive displays, the events were created to enhance understanding between the public and the police.



LATEST STORIES

Fire destroys Burlington home

Police Day

Climb for cancer

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php