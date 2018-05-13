It’s Police Day and officers in Halton took the opportunity to connect with over 3000 members of the community.

Children were given an opportunity to check out police vehicles and learn from officers taking part in the event. Police also had new tech on display along with Jax the Police Dog from the K-9 unit. Visitors were also able to get an up close look at the new mobile command unit that Halton Police say will change the way they respond to emergency situations.

From tactical rescue demonstrations to interactive displays, the events were created to enhance understanding between the public and the police.