Police continue their search for missing Hamilton teen

Police are hoping to reunite a missing Hamilton teen with his family in time for the holidays.

Sixteen-year-old Devon Freeman has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 6.

Police say the teen has gone missing in the past and is known to frequent the downtown and east end areas.

His family and friends say they are concerned for his well-being.

Freeman is described as six-foot-two, about 200 lbs, with dark curly hair and very clear, distinct blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton Mountain Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.