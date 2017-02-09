2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police continue search for missing Burlington man

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, Landry Ntwari, missing, niagara falls

Landry NTWARI2

Investigators have released a new photograph of a Burlington man who has been missing since January 10.

Landry Ntwari, 28, was last seen near Fallsview Blvd. and Dunn St. in Niagara Falls. He had traveled to the area for a birthday party on January 9 and checked into a downtown hotel.

A security camera captured an image of Ntwari walking with a small knap sack. In the photograph, he can be seen wearing a dark winter jacket with grey sleeves, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Erin Toth at 905-825-4747 ext 2313.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php