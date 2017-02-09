Police continue search for missing Burlington man

Investigators have released a new photograph of a Burlington man who has been missing since January 10.

Landry Ntwari, 28, was last seen near Fallsview Blvd. and Dunn St. in Niagara Falls. He had traveled to the area for a birthday party on January 9 and checked into a downtown hotel.

A security camera captured an image of Ntwari walking with a small knap sack. In the photograph, he can be seen wearing a dark winter jacket with grey sleeves, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Erin Toth at 905-825-4747 ext 2313.