Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police concerned for safety of missing St. Catharines woman

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: amy lynn foster, missing, niagara, police, st catharines, woman

Amylynnfoster

Niagara police are asking the public for their assistance in locating a 33-year-old missing woman from St. Catharines.

Amy-Lynn Foster is described as white, 5’2”, and was wearing a black coloured winter dress coat.

Police believe she is driving a red, 4-door, 1999 Ford Taurus with a licence plate number BRJS 863.

Foster’s family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php