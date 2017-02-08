Police concerned for safety of missing St. Catharines woman

Niagara police are asking the public for their assistance in locating a 33-year-old missing woman from St. Catharines.

Amy-Lynn Foster is described as white, 5’2”, and was wearing a black coloured winter dress coat.

Police believe she is driving a red, 4-door, 1999 Ford Taurus with a licence plate number BRJS 863.

Foster’s family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.