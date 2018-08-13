OPP pursuit of stolen tractor trailer that ends in Binbrook

A Binbrook couple found an intruder in their shed. Police say the man was hiding in backyards to avoid being arrested after leading the OPP on a pursuit and stealing a tractor trailer.

Mike Mclaughlin and his wife were enjoying a morning coffee in their backyard meanwhile Mclaughlin says an intruder was making himself comfortable in their shed.

“He used one of my cushions as a pillow to sit on”.

It’s a neighbourhood on Tanglewood drive east of highway 56, police say a 38 year old man from Etobicoke stole the cab of a tractor trailer the OPP decided to chase him.

Hamilton police say the OPP began their pursuit in Hagersville and it ended in a dead end in Binbrook.

The tracks are still visible in the area where police say the man drove the tractor onto a dead end right beside a home. Police say he then took off running, looking for a spot to hide .

Mclaughlin kicked the man out of his shed, he says he took off.. he was eventually arrested about half an hour later on Binbrook drive.

“It was a little bit of a shock it was a scary moment, i didn’t know what he was capable of”.

Hamilton police assisted the Cayuga detachment of the OPP in this arrest, but say the man will be charged by the OPP it’s unclear what exactly he will be charged with.

The 38 year old also struck an unoccupied OPP cruiser.