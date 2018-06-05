Police charge woman caught on dash cam with mischief

Police have charged a 67 year-old Hamilton woman with mischief after she was caught by a car dash cam allegedly keying a vehicle.

On May 17th around 10 a.m a man pulled into a parking spot on Upper James, around the same time another car was approaching the same spot. While the man was shopping, the woman who was in the other car, walked by his car with a set a keys and the dash cam picked up a loud scratching sound.

The woman was identified and arrested on June 4th and charged with mischief under $5000. She will appear in court on Tuesday July 3rd.