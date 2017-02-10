2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police called to Thorold meeting

In the town of Thorold the mayor became so frustrated with one of his councillors a couple of nights ago that he called in the police to take him away. Councillor Jim Handley is calling it an abuse of power.

“I felt intimidated more than anything with four police officers standing there and one with his hand on his taser gun.” Jim Handley, city councillor.

Handley had raised a question about a member of the public who purchased land in Thorold, but hasn’t been able to receive a numeric address for his property.

Mayor Ted Luciani says he may have overacted, but says he’s had problems with Handley in the past.

“Knowing his character, I couldn’t predict what his next move would be.” Ted Luciani, Thorold Mayor.

Councillor Handley, who wasn’t charged, says he plans to bring up the issue of the address at the next council meeting.


