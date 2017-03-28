2016 Business Excellence Awards
Package found near Gore Park in Hamilton deemed not suspicious

Hamilton
Hamilton police blocked off Gore Park after a suspicious package was found outside of a bank.

Officers investigated a piece of luggage that was chained to the wall outside of the HSBC bank at King St. East and Hughson St. South.

The package was deemed not suspicious by police and Gore Park has since been reopened.

