Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspected robber
Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man after a large amount of cash was stolen from a local arena.
Officials say a man entered the establishment, broke into a change room, and stole American money from a wallet.
The suspect then fled the scene minutes later in a red Ford Escape.
Police would like to remind people to lock up any valuables when using public facilities.
Anyone that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact police.
