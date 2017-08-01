Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police asking for help identifying individuals involved in Hamilton street robberies

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ancaster, grey hoody, hamilton mountain, hamilton police, robberies

Hamilton_Police

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in several street robberies in the Ancaster and Hamilton Mountain area.

According to the news release,

“on July 31 at around 11:00 p.m., two males approached the victim in a dark coloured vehicle in the area of Southbend Rd. and West 4th St. The males threatened the victim and robbed him of his sunglasses.”

“On August 1 around 12:30 a.m., two males approached the victim, threatened him and demanded his backpack and headphones. The suspects fled in a dark coloured vehicle.”

In both cases, one of the men motioned to having a concealed weapon but no weapons were seen or used.

These males were described as:

– Male, Arabic, 6’0″, 17-20 yrs., wearing a grey hoody with black patches

– Male, Black, 6’2″, thin, wearing a grey hoody with black patches, curly black hair

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation of these crimes is asked to contact Police.


LATEST STORIES

Police looking for missing Burlington man

Police asking for help identifying individuals involved in Hamilton street robberies

"We will miss him terribly" friends organize fundraiser for man killed in car crash

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php