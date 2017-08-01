Police asking for help identifying individuals involved in Hamilton street robberies

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in several street robberies in the Ancaster and Hamilton Mountain area.

According to the news release,

“on July 31 at around 11:00 p.m., two males approached the victim in a dark coloured vehicle in the area of Southbend Rd. and West 4th St. The males threatened the victim and robbed him of his sunglasses.”

“On August 1 around 12:30 a.m., two males approached the victim, threatened him and demanded his backpack and headphones. The suspects fled in a dark coloured vehicle.”

In both cases, one of the men motioned to having a concealed weapon but no weapons were seen or used.

These males were described as:

– Male, Arabic, 6’0″, 17-20 yrs., wearing a grey hoody with black patches

– Male, Black, 6’2″, thin, wearing a grey hoody with black patches, curly black hair

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation of these crimes is asked to contact Police.