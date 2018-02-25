2017 Business Nomination
Police asking for help to find a missing Hamilton man

Photo: Hamilton Police

Hamilton police are asking the public for help to find a missing Hamilton man.

They say Martin O’Grady, (59), went missing from the area of Herkimer and Bay St. S on Wednesday.

In a press release, police say they are concerned for his well-being.

O’Grady is described as being white, 5’7”, 240 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes and glasses.  He was wearing a green trench coat and pants.

Anyone with information about O’Grady is asked to call police at 905-546-4725 or call 9-1-1.



