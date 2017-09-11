Watch CHCH Live
Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: 17-year-old, hamilton police, Julianna Kay, missing girl, upper kenilworth

julianna kay

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Julianna Kay was last seen in the area of Upper Kenilworth on September 8. Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as 5’2, 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder length hair.

Kay has tattoos on her left wrist of a small heart and a crown with the letter K written below.

tatt

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.


Police ask for public's help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

