Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Julianna Kay was last seen in the area of Upper Kenilworth on September 8. Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as 5’2, 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder length hair.

Kay has tattoos on her left wrist of a small heart and a crown with the letter K written below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.