Police arrest St. Catharines man accused of killing stepson, 7

A 43-year-old St. Catharines man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson and stabbing a bank employee has been arrested in northern Ontario.

Niagara police say Justin Kuijer was “arrested without incident” in Kenora, Ont. around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday after a tip was received from a citizen.

Homicide Detective Sergeant Brian Bleich, the lead investigator in the case said in a news release, “We would like to thank the public, the media, and our law enforcement partners for their continued support over the last few days. Their efforts have led to the capture of Kuijer, and some small semblance of closure for the victims and their families.”

Officers found Kuijer sitting alone inside the 2009 Pontiac Montana van police allege he fled in after stabbing a bank employee on Friday.

Police say the stabbing was not a robbery or domestic violence matter but that Kuijer and the woman knew each other professionally.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued Monday for Kuijer in connection with the stabbing as well as the second-degree murder of his stepson Nathan Dumas.

Seven-year-old Nathan was rushed to hospital on Friday after he was found critically injured inside his St. Catharines apartment. He died early Saturday morning.

Police say Keijer will be returned to the Niagara region over the next several days.

Niagara Regional Police Service will hold on press conference to update the public on the arrest Wednesday.