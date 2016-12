Police have seized a 12-inch blade machete and charged a Brantford man for possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brantford Police received reports of a man carrying a machete in the area of Peel and Colborne Streets on Wednesday afternoon.

When officers responded they watched he man bury the machete in a pile of snow. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Police seized the machete as well as four pills of oxycodone.