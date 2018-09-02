;
Police arrest five young people in Brampton in connection with robberies across the GTA.

Police arrested five young people in Brampton this morning in connection with a number of robberies in the GTA.

It’s believed they’re responsible for series of armed robberies across the region on Thursday and Friday morning, including an attempted robbery at Royal Pizza in Georgetown, and a Big Bear convenience store in Milton.

Police said about 15 robberies took place in Toronto, Hamilton, and Halton and peel regions, mainly targeting gas stations and convenience stores.



