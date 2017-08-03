Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police arrest Aurora bank machine robber

York Regional Police have arrested a man who robbed an 81-year-old woman at a bank machine in Aurora.

The incident occurred on July 31 around 7:30. at a bank located in the area of Yonge St. and Wellington.

Surveillance video shows the man lunging for her purse and pushing her to the ground. He fled on foot before Police arrived on scene.

The woman was brought to hospital where she was treated for cracked ribs and several bruises.

York police would like to thank the public and media with their help in locating the suspect.


