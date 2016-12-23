2016 Business Excellence Awards
Toronto police arrest 16 men in 37 robberies

Toronto Police have arrested 16 men and are looking for three others in a multi-jurisdictional robbery investigation.

Police say the group of men include several members of two known gangs — The Complex Crip Gangsters and the Treyy Money Gang.

The violent robberies took place at banks and stores across the GTA including one in Hamilton at a Hasty Market on Mohawk Rd. East.

Several weapons including handguns, a sawed-off shotgun and a bolt-action shotgun were used to threaten the victims during the robberies.

Netson Jones, 20, Jahdine Desir, 18, and a 17-year-old are currently wanted by police.

Anyone with additional information is asked by police to contact (416) 808-7350 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

To view the full list of charges, click here.

