Toronto police arrest 16 men in 37 robberies
Toronto Police have arrested 16 men and are looking for three others in a multi-jurisdictional robbery investigation.
Police say the group of men include several members of two known gangs — The Complex Crip Gangsters and the Treyy Money Gang.
The violent robberies took place at banks and stores across the GTA including one in Hamilton at a Hasty Market on Mohawk Rd. East.
Several weapons including handguns, a sawed-off shotgun and a bolt-action shotgun were used to threaten the victims during the robberies.
Netson Jones, 20, Jahdine Desir, 18, and a 17-year-old are currently wanted by police.
Anyone with additional information is asked by police to contact (416) 808-7350 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
To view the full list of charges, click here.
In partnership with @HaltonPolice @DRPS @gpsmedia @YRP @HamiltonPolice this property recovered by @TorontoPolice HUS pic.twitter.com/ocUmSJ8Ujy
— SSgt Darla Tannahill (@TannahillTPS) December 22, 2016
Commenting Guidelines