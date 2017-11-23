Police appeal for witnesses after shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired into three parked vehicles in early November.

Around 7:30 a.m. on November 3, a resident living on Macassa Ave. woke up to find bullet holes in three vehicles parked in their driveway.

Police believe the shots were fired sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say this was a targeted shooting and say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by police to contact Detective Constable Adam Kimber at 905-546-8964.