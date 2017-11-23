Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Police appeal for witnesses after shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired into three parked vehicles in early November.

Around 7:30 a.m. on November 3, a resident living on Macassa Ave. woke up to find bullet holes in three vehicles parked in their driveway.

Police believe the shots were fired sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say this was a targeted shooting and say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by police to contact Detective Constable Adam Kimber at 905-546-8964.


POPULAR STORIES

