Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist struck in Waterdown

Posted:       Last updated:
Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a 30-year-old Hamilton man was struck while riding his bicycle on Wednesday.

The cyclist was hit by a commercial dump truck shortly before 12 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 5 and Hamilton St. in Waterdown.

Police say the cyclist suffered “major injuries” and was rushed to hospital.

“Due to the time of day and the amount of traffic on the roadway, police are confident there are witnesses that can assist with this investigation and their input would be greatly appreciated,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

The intersection was closed for several hours as detectives investigated the collision.

Speed and alcohol have both been ruled out as factors.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mathew Hewko at 905-546-5755.

