Poisonous snakes stolen from Thorold home

Niagara police are warning the public after a 15 pound boa constrictor and several venomous snakes were stolen in Thorold.

Police say the snakes were taken from a home near Hansler Rd. and Highway 20. around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowner left his house to meet with a potential buyer and when he came back his snakes were gone.

The stolen reptiles include multiple juvenile cobra species, rattlesnakes, adders and vipers, and a pregnant albino boa.

They range in size from 12 to 106 centimeters, while the pregnant boa constrictor, a non-venomous snake, is 200 centimeters and weighs about 15 pounds.

Police warn that a cobra’s venom contains neurotoxins that spread rapidly in its victim’s bloodstream, causing respiratory failure and, eventually, death. They say even baby cobras have full strength venom and can defend themselves exactly like their parents.

Police say it does not appear that there are any special provincial or municipal licensing provisions required for people that are involved in reptile e-commerce.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Niagara police.