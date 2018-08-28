Player’s Paradise purchased by Green Relief

In eight months time Player’s Paradise, the indoor soccer facility in Stoney Creek, will be sporting a new shade of green as a Flamborough medical marijuana producer bought the space.

The news has parents and coaches scrambling to find new pitches as the busy season starts.

Green Relief, located in Flamborough, made it’s purchase of Player’s Paradise official today. The medical marijuana producer grows weed through aquaponics: a system that has fish supply the plant’s soil. The plant filters the water, which is returned to the fish. When they get to a certain weight, the fish is then donated to shelters.

Once complete, founder Warren Bravo says his new facility will the biggest of it’s kind. “Producing about 40 000 pounds of cannabis, 20 000 kilograms give or take of product. Another 30 000 pounds of fish as an output facility for the homeless shelters across the GTA.”

The owner’s of Player’s Paradise say a real estate firm approached them about the sale. “‘This was a private group that had reached out to us because of our unique design. We have a unique need, certain structural requirements need to be at a certain location, your building meets those requirements.”

Use of the fields will stop October 27th.

The final sale price hasn’t been made public, however Bravo says he’ll invest $9-million into updating the space and will host a job fair for about 100 various positions for the new facility.