Players Paradise sold to a cannabis growing operation

Players Paradise, an indoor soccer complex in Stoney Creek has reportedly been sold to a cannabis growing operation.

The executive of the Saltfleet Stoney Creek soccer club is having an emergency planning meeting. They offer programs for about 3000 players of all ages.

Yesterday they were told their facility had been sold and they have 30 days to vacate.

“Obviously shock. Bottom line, it’s a big void to the community, we’ve already started launching winter programs with the intention of being in the facility.” Sam Disanto, Saltfleet Stoney Creek soccer club.

The club does expect to find space in school gyms and other indoor facilities for the winter.

The building was completed in 2010 and has four fields suitable for multiple sports, along with a gym, a bar and a few shops.

The Saltfleet Stoney Creek soccer club expects to have an update early next week for those who have registered in its winter programs.

Players Paradise also says it will have a statement and will answer questions sometime early next week.