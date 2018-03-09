Playa del Carmen travel alert

Just as thousands of Canadians prepare to head south for the march break, the Canadian government is issuing a travel alert for a popular tourist destination in Mexico.

The Canadian government issuing a travel warning for Playa del Carmen, after an explosion on a tourist ferry last month were more than 20 people were hurt. Last week explosives were found on a second ferry on the same route. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued its own alert, closed the consulate and prohibited U.S. government employees from going there.

The security alert advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the popular tourist spot, avoid tourist ferries and to be vigilant.

Travel agent Karen Gill says she’s heard from some of her clients who have concerns about heading there but she says,

“I am giving them the same advice I give for any destination, always be aware and talk to your travel agents first because we do get the info from our tour operators immediately if there is anything that we need to be worried about.”

She says these resorts are safe with lots of security and often in gated communities. Mexican officials also say Playa del Carmen is safe despite the security alert.

Some cruise lines have cancelled excursions for customers that involved ferries in the area.