Pizza Robbery broken up by customers

Halton Police are teaming up with other departments in Toronto and Peel to investigate nearly a dozen robberies over the last two weeks, including a failed attempt last night in Georgetown.

Karim and his brother stopped by Royal Pizza in Georgetown at around 11:30 last night and interrupted a robbery. He wouldn’t go on camera, because the suspects got away.

That was far from the end, Karim left an impression on the getaway vehicle, a 2005 blue four door Honda Civic with the licence plate BZXV 365.

Halton Police say the would be thieves were scared off after a number of customers showed up at the restaurant, police caught up with them a few minutes later and a high speed chase ensued.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a few minutes, before calling off the chase.

The four men are described as dark skinned, wearing black clothing and bandana style masks over their faces.

Police believe they’re responsible for nearly a dozen similar attempts in the GTA, including the robbery of a Big Bear store in Milton on Wednesday night, and an Oakville Pizza Nova a few hours later.

The men didn’t use weapons last night, but police say they’ve pulled knives on some victims.

As for the getaway vehicle, police say the Honda Civic was stolen in Toronto earlier this week.