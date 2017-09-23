Pier 8 design

Ch-Ching! Rewards

A Toronto company has won the City of Hamilton’s Pier 8 promenade design competition. The business, called Forrec Limited, says it’s going to showcase Hamilton’s roots.

The design called Hammer City was announced today as the winning vision for Pier 8., it was one of 6 proposals announced last month. Members of the public and an expert jury made the decision.

The company behind the design says it will be Hamilton’s hot spot.

There will be a spot to play games,  have a coffee, a playground for kids, a pavilion that can be used for live music and festivals, and a place to kick back and relax.

It will be a 30 metre wide pathway park that will border the city’s proposed plans for residential buildings and commercial spaces, but the mayor says the buildings are secondary.

It’s a $6.5 million project that the designers say will reflect the harbour’s industrial and marine heritage. Construction will begin in the spring.


