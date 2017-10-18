Picket line scuffle

Tensions were high on the picket line at Mohawk College on Tuesday.

Dash cam video shows a fight breaking out between a Mohawk College student and a picketing professor.

“A car kept inching it’s way forward and bumped into two of our members.” Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, President of OPSEU Local 240.

And this wasn’t the only heated moment,

“There were some instances of tempers flaring, people not understanding why there’s a strike, why staff are blocking the entrances.” Jay Robb, Mohawk College.

Mohawk College security has identified the student in the video, the incident is being treated as a violation of the schools behaviour policy and he could face suspension or expulsion.

Police were not called about this fight, but security has been assigned to watch the picket lines to prevent future incidents.