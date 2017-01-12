Photos released of suspects in Mohawk College theft

Hamilton police have released photos of a theft at Mohawk College that happened nearly two months ago.

Police say around 2 p.m. on November 21, a man walked into Mohawk’s Stoney Creek campus on Barton St. posing as a service person for a particular high quality printer that was located inside the school.

The man took the printer and left the campus with another man who was also caught on camera.

The first suspect is described as male, white, light brown hair, early thirties, approximately 5’10”, and weighing about 180 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie and was dressed as a construction worker.

The second suspect is described as male, white, mid-late 30’s, light coloured hair, balding, and was wearing black clothing .

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact Detective Shane Groombridge at (905)546-2919.